71,425 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. $ADX Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 76.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 52.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 325.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE ADX opened at $22.13 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

