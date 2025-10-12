14,100 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Purchased by Board of the Pension Protection Fund

Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 74.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. This represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $125.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

