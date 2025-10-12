Means Investment CO. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,804,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,424,000 after buying an additional 467,392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,870,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 712,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 673,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 61,584 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 639,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,859,000 after acquiring an additional 50,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MGV stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $129.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.25 and a 52 week high of $139.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

