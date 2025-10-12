Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 154 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 181,049 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.60.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $316.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

