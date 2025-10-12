Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $6.42 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IHI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,919.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHI opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

