Board of the Pension Protection Fund Buys 6,800 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Board of the Pension Protection Fund raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A comprises approximately 1.7% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWONA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average of $88.06. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWONA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.