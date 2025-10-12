Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Sells 45,153 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,153 shares during the quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 630,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,598,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,098,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average of $139.26.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

