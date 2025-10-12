Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 231 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,973 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $171,220,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,845,830,000 after acquiring an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,828,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,133,000 after acquiring an additional 219,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

HUM stock opened at $280.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

