Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.82 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 864,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,918,000 after buying an additional 161,435 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 349,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,556,000 after buying an additional 77,277 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bank of America from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.