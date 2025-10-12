Board of the Pension Protection Fund Raises Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Board of the Pension Protection Fund lifted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 194.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. F5 comprises approximately 1.7% of Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Board of the Pension Protection Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,805 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 845 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FFIV opened at $331.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.55. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.24 and a 52-week high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $312.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.33.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,542. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

