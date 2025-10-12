Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Purchases 455,753 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 145.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,753 shares during the period. Scholar Rock makes up approximately 3.2% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. owned approximately 0.81% of Scholar Rock worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.9% during the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 64,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 0.42. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Leerink Partnrs raised Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,281.40. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,725.18. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,673 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

