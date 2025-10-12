Callan Family Office LLC Increases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

