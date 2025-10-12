Blue Trust Inc. Has $840,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.87. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,625 shares of company stock worth $59,749,934 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

