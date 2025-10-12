Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,785 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $80.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $220,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 130,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,291.78. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,739 shares of company stock worth $6,286,322. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.