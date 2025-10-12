Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) & Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Financial Survey

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.74 billion 1.63 $2.24 billion $4.92 13.37 Grid Dynamics $350.57 million 1.84 $4.04 million $0.19 40.11

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Grid Dynamics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Cognizant Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grid Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 0 11 5 0 2.31 Grid Dynamics 1 1 5 0 2.57

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $86.79, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 94.23%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.89% 16.77% 12.34% Grid Dynamics 4.37% 1.89% 1.64%

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats Grid Dynamics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale. The company provides digital engagement services, including digital ecosystem design and implementation; and supply chain, Internet of Thing, and advanced manufacturing, which focuses on transforming traditional operations into smart and connected ecosystems. It serves customers that operate in the tech, media, telecommunications, retail, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and finance industries. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

