Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 303 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,677,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,203,000 after acquiring an additional 84,107 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

