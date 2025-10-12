Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $722.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $46.83.

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor.

