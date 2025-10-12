AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Position Lessened by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $32,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This trade represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,925.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,250.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,076.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,149.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3,857.25. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,980.10 and a 52-week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

