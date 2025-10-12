Hassell Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Hassell Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $329,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 33.6%

Shares of DISV opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

