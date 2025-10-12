Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Everus Construction Group worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:ECG opened at $82.68 on Friday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECG. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECG

About Everus Construction Group

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.