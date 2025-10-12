Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $BEAG is Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gritstone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,015,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,249,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,690,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BEAG opened at $10.55 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

