Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Sold by Hobbs Group Advisors LLC

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,339 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,962,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,674,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,135,000 after purchasing an additional 343,230 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,947,000 after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0794 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

