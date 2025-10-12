Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) versus Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Critical Comparison

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scope Industries has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Scope Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Fix Environmental Services $59.12 million 3.30 -$19.98 million ($1.13) -9.34 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Scope Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Scope Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Fix Environmental Services 1 0 0 0 1.00 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Fix Environmental Services and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Fix Environmental Services -31.25% -21.73% -13.38% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities. This segment is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides technical services, including professional radiological measurement and site survey of government and commercial installations; health physics services; integrated occupational safety and health services; and consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical and management personnel and services; and waste management services. This segment also offers nuclear services, including D&D of government and commercial facilities, including engineering, technology applications, specialty services, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and license termination support, such as project management, planning, characterization, waste stream identification and delineation, remediation/demolition, compliance demonstration, final status survey, reporting, transportation, disposal and emergency response. In addition, it maintains, services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics, IH and customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instruments. The company provides its services to research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

