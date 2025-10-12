Tranquility Partners LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $158.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.94. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research cut Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

