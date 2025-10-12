Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.3% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 156.6% during the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.45. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.26%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

