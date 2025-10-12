EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 47,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 40.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 116.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 67.1% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of EPAM opened at $142.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.85. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.65.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

