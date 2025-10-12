Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS is Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 12.1% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $23,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cvfg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $72.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

