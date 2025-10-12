Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.54 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.73.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

