Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 773,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 802,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,282 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after acquiring an additional 141,196 shares during the period.

VBK opened at $294.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.77. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $306.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

