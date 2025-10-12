Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,250 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $190.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $459.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $192.10.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.94.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

