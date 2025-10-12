Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 728.48 and a beta of 1.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,242.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,074,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,325.05. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,375 shares of company stock worth $20,347,156 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

