iShares Global REIT ETF $REET Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 231.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 815,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REET opened at $24.80 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

