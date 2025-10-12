Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $75.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.50.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

