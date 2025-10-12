Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,045,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,043,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,273 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 471,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,411,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 164.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $64.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $739.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,620. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,667 shares of company stock worth $27,240,162. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Celsius from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.15.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

