Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,219 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 1.0% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VMBS opened at $47.04 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

