Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.70 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

