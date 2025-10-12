Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,228,000 after buying an additional 1,520,092 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,967,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,471,000 after buying an additional 328,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho set a $83.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $82.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

