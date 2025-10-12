Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 283,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 257,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

About Electrum Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.