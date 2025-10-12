Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Trading 42.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 831,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 297% from the average session volume of 209,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Niobay Metals Trading Up 24.2%

The company has a market cap of C$27.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Niobay Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niobay Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.