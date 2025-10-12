KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Acquired by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 28,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at $663,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 151.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 277,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

