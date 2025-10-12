Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 3575846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Under Armour Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $17,745,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 249.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,379,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,467 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Under Armour by 109.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,944,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 36.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,143 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $9,918,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

