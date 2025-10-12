Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.