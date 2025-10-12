Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 56.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.3% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $122.88 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.17. The company has a market cap of $634.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

