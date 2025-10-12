Analyzing ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL) & Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Veralto and ESGL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veralto 0 4 6 0 2.60 ESGL 1 0 0 0 1.00

Veralto currently has a consensus target price of $113.43, suggesting a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Veralto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veralto is more favorable than ESGL.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Veralto has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Veralto and ESGL”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veralto $5.19 billion 4.86 $833.00 million $3.58 28.41 ESGL $6.10 million N/A -$630,000.00 N/A N/A

Veralto has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Profitability

This table compares Veralto and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veralto 16.65% 41.45% 14.05% ESGL N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Veralto shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Veralto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veralto beats ESGL on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions. The PQI segment offers inline printing solutions for products and packaging with marking and coding systems; marking and coding for packaged goods and related consumables; design software and imaging systems for the creation of new packaging designs; color management solutions for printed packages and consumer and industrial products; color standard services for the design industry; and a software solution that provides digital asset management, marketing resource management, and product information management. This segment sells its products and services through the Videojet, Linx, Esko, X-Rite, and Pantone brands to regulated industries, including municipal utilities, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and industrials. The company was formerly known as DH EAS Holding Corp. and changed its name to Veralto Corporation in February 2023. Veralto Corporation was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

