Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK) Insider John Adam Robertson Sells 2,898,796 Shares of Stock

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK – Get Free Report) insider John Adam Robertson sold 2,898,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $67,136,115.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,204,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,718.72. This represents a 56.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Commercial Bancgroup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBK opened at $24.35 on Friday.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBK. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Commercial Bancgroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commercial Bancgroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Commercial Bancgroup

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976.

