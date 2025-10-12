Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) vs. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Head to Head Review

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) and Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Taylor Devices”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gorman-Rupp $673.88 million 1.73 $40.12 million $1.97 22.50 Taylor Devices $46.29 million 2.88 $9.41 million $2.85 14.87

Volatility & Risk

Gorman-Rupp has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Devices. Taylor Devices is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gorman-Rupp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Gorman-Rupp has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taylor Devices has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.3% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Taylor Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Gorman-Rupp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Taylor Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gorman-Rupp and Taylor Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gorman-Rupp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taylor Devices 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Gorman-Rupp and Taylor Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gorman-Rupp 7.69% 13.63% 5.99% Taylor Devices 20.04% 14.90% 13.00%

Summary

Gorman-Rupp beats Taylor Devices on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps. Its products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire suppression, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, military, and other liquid-handling applications. The company markets its products through a network of distributors, manufacturers’ representatives, third-party distributor catalogs, direct sales, and e-commerce. The Gorman-Rupp Company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops. The company's products also comprise self-adjusting shock absorbers that include versions of Fluidicshoks, and crane and industrial buffers, which automatically adjust to various impact conditions and are designed for high cycle application primarily in the heavy industry; liquid die springs that are used as component parts of machinery and equipment used in the manufacture of tools and dies; vibration dampers, which are primarily used by aerospace and defense industries to control the response of electronics and optical systems subjected to air, ship, or spacecraft vibration; machined springs used in the aerospace applications; and custom actuators for special aerospace and defense applications. It markets its products through a network of sales representatives and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in North Tonawanda, New York.

