Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $324.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.64 and a 200 day moving average of $262.95. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.