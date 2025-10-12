Bingham Private Wealth LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Trading Down 5.9%
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $324.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.64 and a 200 day moving average of $262.95. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.23.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.