Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 673 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $135.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.28. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,303,127.26. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

