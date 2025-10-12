Aberdeen Group plc Buys 336,260 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 87.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,260 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $76,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after purchasing an additional 581,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after purchasing an additional 694,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 390,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in BioNTech by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 305,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 52,303 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.32.

BioNTech Stock Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $102.06 on Friday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.