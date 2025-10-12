Comparing Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) & Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) and Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Krispy Kreme and Big Tree Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 3 5 3 0 2.00 Big Tree Cloud 1 0 0 0 1.00

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $6.45, indicating a potential upside of 96.05%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Big Tree Cloud.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

81.7% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Big Tree Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Big Tree Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Krispy Kreme has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Tree Cloud has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Big Tree Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -29.33% -5.55% -1.98% Big Tree Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Big Tree Cloud”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.54 billion 0.37 $3.10 million ($2.65) -1.24 Big Tree Cloud $7.32 million 10.10 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

Krispy Kreme has higher revenue and earnings than Big Tree Cloud.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Big Tree Cloud on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Big Tree Cloud

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited manufactures and sells personal care products and other consumer goods. The company is based in Shenzhen, China. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Ploutos Group Limited.

